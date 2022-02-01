Level X will bring together the best in games and tech with everything from bowling, to mini golf, interactive darts, e-carts, e-sports, batting cages, arcade games and a VR zone.

The company already has a bowling alley on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

A spokesman said: “Think glow in the dark graffiti bowling lanes, interactive darts and shooting pods; beer pong; ping pong; shuffle board and loads of arcade games – all washed down with great cocktails and the best burgers around.”

Lane 7 bowling alley on The Moor in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

WHERE WILL THE NEW SITES BE?

With three sites confirmed and a further five in negotiations, their UK launch is set to take place this summer.

The first locations will include Glasgow's St. Enoch Centre and Middlesborough's Captain Cook Square.

Tim Wilks, CEO, said: “Level X is all about merging the games you loved as a kid with cool tech elements to elevate the experience.

“We've been all over the world looking for the latest and best games with a particular focus on tech and I'm confident that we can bring products the UK market has never have experienced before.

“The venues themselves are bigger than we've ever launched before and the fit-outs will be fantastic - with loads of colour, different zones and huge attention to the detail.”

The group currently operate more than 11 sites nationwide. It is hiring project managers, a property manager and an IT systems manager. The posts are advertised on Linkedin.