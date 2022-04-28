Christian Nellemann has sparked a torrent of criticism by insisting it’s time to get ‘all employees back all of the time’.

WHY DOES HE WANT EVERYONE IN THE OFFICE?

There are too many distractions at home ‘from Amazon deliveries to screaming kids’, he asserts, and ‘everyone needs a routine.’

Christian Nellemann says ‘If they don’t like it, too bad. They can find somewhere else to work’.

Mondays and Fridays ‘become days off’ and bosses should refuse work-from-home requests unless workers can prove they can ‘manage the freedom’ and are at least as productive as in the office, he said.

“And if they don’t like it, too bad. They can find somewhere else to work.”

Mr Nellemann is founder of XLN which employs 300 at One North Bank on the Wicker. The firm sells bundles of utilities to small businesses.

XLN has a big call centre in One North Bank on Blonk Street on the Wicker. Picture Scott Merrylees

WHAT HAS HE SAID PREVIOUSLY?

He previously courted controversy by saying people who are not prepared to work 18-hours-a-day, seven days-a-week are ‘not going to achieve much’. After an outpouring of criticism he said he only meant entrepreneurs building a business.

Now he has taken to Linkedin again to deride working from home.

He wrote: “Forget WFH - it’s time to get your employees back to the office. All of them, all of the time.”

He adds: “And never, ever let someone work from home on Mondays or Fridays, because then those simply become days off. How much work do you think someone is going to do on a Friday afternoon? Or on a Monday morning? Seriously?”

HOW HAVE PEOPLE RESPONDED?

More than 700 people responded - the overwhelming majority negatively.

Dan Sheridan-Wallis said: “Perfect example of someone you shouldn't want to work for. You clearly have no trust or respect for your employees. There could be one of two issues here, you have the wrong people, or you're the issue.”

Christian Hogg said: “I was certain this was a wind up but it appears not.”

Bradley Festraets added: “I disagree, I am way more productive at home. Would go as far as saying it's unhealthy for us to WFH if you don't have good boundaries, but definitely not unproductive.”

Gavin Donovan said: “Obviously a dinosaur who believes that workers aren't working unless they are in the office under the watchful eyes of management.”