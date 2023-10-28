Professionals from Sheffield are leading the way for beauty industry standards across the region.

Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Events has presented the second English Beauty Industry Awards 2023 - Yorkshire Edition, to honour the finest professionals and businesses that have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector across Yorkshire.

After months of fierce competition, the awards ceremony was a glamorous event held on October 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hull as the industry’s finest gathered to celebrate excellence in the beauty industry, and the dedication of the region.

They have been recognised for their exceptional skills, expertise, and creativity in their respective categories, including hair salons, beauty salons, spas, nail salons and beauty training academies - and five of the 38 awards went to Sheffield’s finest professionals.

Glamour Within, in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, won two awards, including 5 Star Beauty Salon (Sheffield), and Nail Team of the Year

The Sheffield winners:

Hair Stylist of the Year - Leyla of Fontage Hair & Beauty (Sheffield)

Nail Team of the Year - Glamour Within (Sheffield)

Make Up Team of the Year - Marble Make Up Studio (Sheffield)

5 Star Beauty Salon (Sheffield) -Glamour Within

5 Star Hair Salon (Sheffield) - Fontage Hair & Beauty

These awards come following several highly successful editions of the Beauty Industry Awards hosted by Creative Oceanic in regions such the Midlands, North East, Scotland & Ireland.

A spokesperson for the English Beauty Industry Awards-Yorkshire Edition said: "It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

"Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.

"We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry.