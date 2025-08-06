Sheffield-based IT firm Resolve celebrates over 20 years in business
Driven by a desire to create an IT company that paired outstanding customer service with excellent technical advice, Seaton set up the business at his parents’ kitchen table, signing up his first large organisation in 2005. Twenty years later, Resolve is still led by Andrew and now employs 38 members of staff, including IT engineers of all levels and specialists in cyber security, cloud migration and IT infrastructure.
Over the 21 years, Resolve has weathered the financial crisis of 2008 and COVID-19 when a huge proportion of the workforce immediately required a remote IT set-up. Huge advancements in technology – such as the arrival of the cloud, AI and increased cyber security concerns – have required Resolve to continuously adapt to offer customers the best IT solutions.
Andrew says: “Reaching the 20-year milestone is an incredible achievement, and I’m immensely proud of how far we’ve come since those early days at my parents’ kitchen table. Our growth has been driven by a passionate team and a genuine commitment to delivering exceptional IT support with a personal touch. It has been an honour to support so many local businesses through the rapidly changing IT landscape of the last 20 years, and I’m proud that we are still founder-led and independent. Looking ahead, I am excited to continue to serve our customers as tech continues to change, while staying true to the core of our original vision – delivering continually outstanding service.”