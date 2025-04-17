Sheffield-based company has cost-saving solution for NHS hospitals following nationwide 2025 Green Theatre Update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Econix is the small family business that has been making a big impact on the clinical waste arena since 2004 by marketing their environmentally friendly Bio-bin®.

The Bio-bin® is the market leading paper-based solution for your all non-sharps clinical waste. The new recommendations written by a collection of Royal colleges including The Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCoA) and the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCoS) looks to focus on sustainability, whilst maintaining standards of care within theatres and ICU’s across our hospitals.

The Bio-bin® is the perfect solution and whilst it is already popular within many NHS Trusts across the UK because of it’s safety and sustainable features, these new recommendations will see the Bio-bin®become even more popular within theatres and ICU’s.

One quick win is for every theatre and ICU to utilise a blue paper-based Bio-bin® (for medicinal waste) in their rooms, as this waste stream is often missed and medicinal waste in being wrongly thrown away in more costly yellow infectious waste stream.

Yellow-stream waste is incinerated at a higher temperature than blue-stream waste and is often more costly to dispose of than the blue-waste stream alternative. Not only this, but many waste containers in ICU’s and theatres are made of plastic which gets incinerated along with the bin and are more expensive to buy.

The new guidelines have resulted in hospitals having a unique opportunity to save money by both incinerating less yellow infectious waste stream waste and in the upfront cost of purchasing the expensive plastic bins too – a real win-win!

Switching from medicinal waste wrongly being places in a yellow plastic bin, to a blue paper-based Bio-bin® can result in significant savings for the planet and the budget. This in turn helps to reduce hospital costs whilst supporting the NHS in hitting their net zero targets.

Dr Richard Hixon FRCA FFICM, a consultant in critical care medicine at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust has been championing the Bio-bin for many years.

He says: “Introducing Econix Bio-bins into our theatres and critical care units has enabled us to divert significant amounts of waste toward more sustainable energy from waste facilities; reducing the financial and environmental costs associated with our hospital waste management. Despite having made the switch to Bio-bins many years ago, it remains one of the most powerful healthcare sustainability actions we have ever delivered.”

You can take a look at the Intercollegiate Green Theatre Checklist v2.0 can be found here: green-theatre-checklist.pdf published by The RCoA

Owner & Managing Director of Econix Dan Maudsley is passionate about moving towards a more sustainable future within the healthcare and says: “We have an opportunity to make a massive difference to the future of our planet and it’s by making small changes like this that you can have a big impact. It’s so easy to switch and saves our NHS money – it’s a total no-brainer”

The customer care team at Econix visit hospitals and labs up and down the UK to share where their bins can replace plastic bins, reducing the amount of plastic in our hospitals.

The Bio-bins are for all non-sharps clinical waste (sharps being needles and scalpels) they are made from 96% paper and are:

Waterproof and leakproof

Have a temporary and a permanent seal

All contain a Bio-matt® in the bottom which absorb residual fluid

The majority fold flat so ideal when storage is an issue

The main advantage of the Bio-bin is that they are a much better for the environment in comparison to plastic bins

You can request a free sample by visiting https://bio-bin.co.uk/free-sample-request/

Or our team can come to you bringing a variety of solutions and offer a complimentary walk around to help you make sustainable switches inline with this new guidance and across the rest of your healthcare services.