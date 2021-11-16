A PrimaBerry backpack. The company recently gained a major boost from retail entrepreneur, Theo Paphitis, during his Small Business Sunday initiative on Twitter.

Clothing and accessories firm PrimaBerry has only been in business for a few months, but received a major boost last week.

Owners of PrimaBerry, Amin and Susana, tweeted Theo Paphitis, a famous retail entrepreneur about their business during his weekly Small Business Sunday initiative. PrimaBerry was one of six winners after Theo retweeted their message to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The Small Business Sunday initiative has been running since it was launched by Theo in 2010 and has had over 3,000 winners.

As a result of Theo Paphitis’ retweet, PrimaBerry, which is based on Rother Valley Way, gained 400 extra followers and received extra orders for its sustainable products. It now also features on the Small Business Sunday website which is exclusive to the winners of the initiative.

Amin and Susana said: “We’ve only been in business for a few months but this is something huge for us. We are overwhelmed with all the support and kind words we have been receiving.

"It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Theo said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish PrimaBerry every success.”

Businesses looking to earn themselves a retweet should tweet Theo on Sundays between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. The six winners then gain a retweet on Monday at 8pm and are invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

For more information on Small Business Sunday, visit: www.theopaphitissbs.com