Sheffield B2B marketing agency makes global appointment

Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective has appointed a new Head of Operations.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Fell, who is originally from Sheffield, now lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He has almost 20 years B2B digital marketing experience, leading teams across customer experience, account management, operations and functional management, working for global leaders including DemandScience and Sedo.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role with Objective, Tom will be dividing his time between South Yorkshire and Massachusetts.

Objective Head of Operations Tom Fell will divide his time between the UK and the US.

“As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we are delighted to strengthen our team by attracting the best global talent to South Yorkshire” said Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

“Tom has led teams on behalf of global digital marketing businesses during periods of accelerated business growth.

“His unique experience aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the most effective B2B marketing services, by attracting the best people, implementing the best processes, and utilising the best technologies as we continue to grow Objective from our South Yorkshire HQ.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully delivers board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.

Objective is the only B2B marketing agency in the region invited to California to speak at Hero Conf, the largest independent global event dedicated to digital marketing, PPC and paid social media.

Hero Conf takes place in San Diego this autumn.