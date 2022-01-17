Mr Carson was hailed a winner at the culmination of the Professional Jeweller awards, a black-tie event in London.

He is the Sheffield Assay Office’s youngest ever, and now also longest serving, assay master.

WHEN DID HE START AT THE ASSAY OFFICE?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional Jeweller editor Sam Lewis, left, presents the lifetime achievement to Sheffield Assay Master Ashley Carson.

Since the age of 17 he has dedicated his working life to the organisation, working his way up the ranks to guide the business through some significant milestones including the pandemic.

He is also an advocate for promoting opportunities for young people to join the sector and inspiring the next generation of jewellery professionals.

WHAT DOES THE ASSAY OFFICE DO?

Sheffield Assay Office was established in 1773, under an Act of Parliament and today the company assays and hallmarks the precious metals - silver, gold, platinum and palladium.

The biggest names in the UK jewellery industry attended the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms for the 2021 Professional Jeweller Awards.

It is one of only four UK assay offices who all work to uphold the Hallmarking Act of 1973 and continue to ensure consumer protection for customers purchasing precious metals.

Ashley Carson has held the prestigious position of Sheffield Assay Master for the last 28 years.

Speaking of his lifetime achievement award, he said: "A few months ago I received a call to say that I had been nominated as one of the candidates for a lifetime achievement award for services to the industry. I was quite surprised but extremely honoured to be considered!

“I was totally shocked when my name was announced as the recipient of the award. I feel humbled to have been chosen, as there are so many worthy candidates, but am also delighted.

“I have been at Sheffield Assay Office now for 28 years as Assay Master and I am extremely proud of what we’ve achieved and the colleagues I have worked with over the years. It is also an honour to be able to get involved in other initiatives across the industry and within our local community, encouraging and mentoring young people.

“I would like to thank all our loyal customers and my colleagues who continue to make Sheffield Assay Office a success and in being able to offer all the services we do to the trade and beyond."

Professional Jeweller editor Sam Lewis and guest host Katerina Perez handed out 17 awards at the event, the fourth annual PJ Awards.

BUSINESS NEWS: Old Town Hall sells following failed auction

BUSINESS NEWS: 330 jobs at risk as wilko plans to close 16 stores