Sheffield apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering.

More than half of the roles are open to external candidates, combining paid work with classroom education. Roles include more than 500 higher-level apprenticeships for software development, automation engineering, and operations.

A Sheffield apprentice has helped Amazon announce that it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025. The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education, will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Dan Towler from Sheffield is currently taking part in the programme and is sharing his story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Dan is an area manager apprentice at the Amazon delivery station in Sheffield. He’s worked at Amazon for a year and a half and moved from Liverpool to Sheffield to take up the apprentice post at the delivery station. He’ll complete his Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship through the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2027.

When he was at college, Dan was planning to move to London to study finance. During one of his lessons, the Amazon Knowsley fulfilment centre came in to give a talk to students and this talk set Dan on a different path.

“I thought I knew what I was going to do with my life,” said Dan. “I was a week away from accepting a place at the London Institute of Banking & Finance when I heard about apprenticeships at Amazon. I’d even looked for somewhere to live and had prepped my family that I was moving.

“Apprenticeships have a bit of a stigma attached, especially in Liverpool. They’re seen as trade-based, and I didn’t even know that other apprenticeship opportunities existed until I heard about what Amazon offers. I’ve always loved to work and held part time jobs for many years, so an apprenticeship in business management with on-the-job work experience really appealed to me.

“I didn’t tell my family when I applied for an Amazon apprenticeship and changed my career plan. I was a bit worried about what they’d think, given the stigma I mentioned. They were a bit shocked by the news when I eventually told them – after I’d got the job – but they’re all supportive and have watched me thrive in the years since I’ve been here. My Nan in particular likes to say she’s got a grandson who’s a manager at Amazon.”

Dan has worked just about every job available in the delivery station during his time at Amazon in Sheffield. That diversity of experience is one of his favourite things about working for the company.

“Amazon is a fast-paced environment where you’re stretched and challenged to do your best work,” Dan shared. “At the age of 18 I even had the chance to step-up into a management position where I wasn’t shadowing a supervisor like you normally would as an apprentice, and had an incredible four months. I learned so much.”

Dan continued: “Another thing I love about working for Amazon is that the really good managers here live out the company’s leadership principles. One of those is ‘bias for action’ and it’s been great to see how speed in decision making and taking calculated risks work out to solve problems. I’ve taken a lot of learnings from witnessing that in action into my personal life.”

What advice does Dan have for people who aren’t sure if an apprenticeship is right for them?

“Don’t be old fashioned,” he said. “Don’t let someone else’s expectations pave the way for you – do your own thing. I’ve gained so much vision and drive thanks to doing an apprenticeship. I’m not stuck at university wondering why I’m there or what to do with my life, I’m standing out and being me. You can do the same – be exceptional.”

Dan plans to continue building his career at Amazon and hopes to eventually complete the level seven management apprenticeship – the highest level of apprenticeship you can do. In a couple of months, he will move back to Liverpool and take up a role at an Amazon delivery station in Liverpool where he’ll continuing earning while he learns.

"Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025," added John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon. "The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk