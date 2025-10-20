Sheffield Agency shares Insights from global conference with South Yorkshire businesses

Award-winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective has returned from California to share digital marketing insights with leading South Yorkshire businesses.

Objective’s Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson and Digital Marketing Manager Ben Shaw were guest speakers at the Hero digital marketing conference in San Diego.

They took part in exclusive group discussions with other industry leaders from Google Ads, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, Amazon Advertising and Apple Ads.

And they will now share their insights with invited guests at the Future of B2B Digital Marketing Event being held on November 4 at Sheffield’s Raddison Blu Hotel.

Objective Creative and Digital director Carl Richardson said: “It was a great honour to represent UK B2B marketing agencies at such a prestigious global event.

“By speaking alongside the most influential technology companies, we have gained unique insight to the future of B2B digital marketing.

“We are now keen to share our expertise with South Yorkshire businesses, to help companies in our region generate even more B2B sales leads.

“We are particularly excited to enable businesses in our region to be amongst the first to capitalise on opportunities delivered by AI powered search and next generation digital technologies.”

To find out more about the Future of B2B Digital Marketing event please email: [email protected] or call 0114 2536756.

The event is being staged at part of Objective’s 15 year anniversary celebrations.