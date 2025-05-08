Sheffield agency prepares to celebrate 15 years of business growth

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:24 BST
Award-winning B2B Sheffield creative marketing agency Objective is preparing for its 15th anniversary…and another record breaking year.

Last year saw Objective enjoy continued expansion, with a 25 per cent increase in recruitment to its team of B2B strategic marketing, creative and digital specialists.

And Managing Director Dan Broadbent is forecasting another 12 months of business growth, as the agency looks forward to its 15th birthday in September.

“We are firmly on track for another year of expansion, powered by investment in the very best people, processes and technologies,” he said.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent is forecasting another 12 months of growth.

“Rollout of our innovative digital services, including unique B2B sales lead generation processes, are central to our growth plans.

“As well as introducing new services, we are also increasing the footprint of our agency.

“We are attracting more and more national and international clients and we look forward to marking our anniversary by announcing exciting news about our business in North America.

“As we continue to grow as an agency, we want our team to continue to grow with us.

“We are making record investment in our training and development programme, to ensure our South Yorkshire team continue to be viewed as the UK’s leading B2B creative marketing specialists.”

Objective anniversary celebrations will include events for colleagues, clients and the South Yorkshire business community.

A year of celebrations will launch in September 2025.

The Objective team partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend, successfully delivering board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.

