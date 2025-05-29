Sheffield agency launches new Barnsley College website

Award winning creative marketing agency Objective has been recognised for launching a new best in class website on behalf of Barnsley College.

Objective, based in the heart of Sheffield City Centre, scoped, designed and developed a new digital platform, taking three existing sites into a central content management system.

“By building a completely new content management system we have taken Barnsley College’s website to a whole new level of accessibility, creating a platform that can be utilised by even more learners, businesses and stakeholders,” said Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson.

“We have developed a custom-built, multi-faceted and fully integrated system, designed specifically to meet the needs of a diverse range of College audiences.

Barnsley College Principal and CEO David Akeroyd with Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson, at the launch of the new Barnsley College website

“The new digital platform enhances the current system, whilst providing opportunities for additional functionality such as reserving tables at The Open Kitchen or booking gym classes at The Sports Village.”

Barnsley College Principal and CEO David Akeroyd said: “As a leading College with thousands of students and staff – across a range of departments, business areas and varied requirements – having a website that’s accessible, easy to navigate and reflects our strong identity is crucial.

“Barnsley College is committed to being at the forefront of digital technology and so it’s important to continue to build upon this new platform to remain current for years to come.

“Objective have worked diligently to deliver on all our requirements, and we’re delighted with the result.”

The Objective team of education marketing specialists have delivered hundreds of projects for clients including Sheffield Hallam University, DN Colleges, RNN Group, YPO and Morthyng Training.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.