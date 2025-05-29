Sheffield agency launches new Barnsley College website

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Award winning creative marketing agency Objective has been recognised for launching a new best in class website on behalf of Barnsley College.

Objective, based in the heart of Sheffield City Centre, scoped, designed and developed a new digital platform, taking three existing sites into a central content management system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By building a completely new content management system we have taken Barnsley College’s website to a whole new level of accessibility, creating a platform that can be utilised by even more learners, businesses and stakeholders,” said Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson.

“We have developed a custom-built, multi-faceted and fully integrated system, designed specifically to meet the needs of a diverse range of College audiences.

Barnsley College Principal and CEO David Akeroyd with Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson, at the launch of the new Barnsley College websiteBarnsley College Principal and CEO David Akeroyd with Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson, at the launch of the new Barnsley College website
Barnsley College Principal and CEO David Akeroyd with Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson, at the launch of the new Barnsley College website

“The new digital platform enhances the current system, whilst providing opportunities for additional functionality such as reserving tables at The Open Kitchen or booking gym classes at The Sports Village.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnsley College Principal and CEO David Akeroyd said: “As a leading College with thousands of students and staff – across a range of departments, business areas and varied requirements – having a website that’s accessible, easy to navigate and reflects our strong identity is crucial.

“Barnsley College is committed to being at the forefront of digital technology and so it’s important to continue to build upon this new platform to remain current for years to come.

“Objective have worked diligently to deliver on all our requirements, and we’re delighted with the result.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Objective team of education marketing specialists have delivered hundreds of projects for clients including Sheffield Hallam University, DN Colleges, RNN Group, YPO and Morthyng Training.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.

Related topics:SheffieldCollege
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice