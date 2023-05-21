Sheffield United fans have a clear message for firms complaining about coaches blocking them in - ‘we were here first’.

Blades supporters said the ground had been on Bramall Lane for more than 100 years, “well before” the businesses. And the risk of disruption should have been obvious.

Bosses of small firms on Harwood Street say they could go bust due up to 20 coaches blocking the street during home games, despite businesses complaining for months. And they fear the problem will only get worse when the club plays in the Premier League next season following promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United and The Traffic Management Company did not reply to The Star. But on Facebook, fans were outspoken.

Sarah Kettle, left, and other business owners on Harwood Street say SUFC coaches block access for customers.

David Helliwell said: “Oldest professional stadium in world, football there well before the businesses were, simple solution move your business.”

Gary Gillatt added: “Football’s been here a lot longer than them.”

Pat Morris said: “It's only once a fortnight” and Sandra Davy added: “I would have thought it would bring even more business to them.”

Others said there are fewer matches in the top flight.

Nose to tail football coaches blocking Harwood Street.

Paul Lamkin explained: “Four fewer home games per season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Goodison added: “It’s only 19 games next season. Possibly a few more for cup games.”

But some said it was a task for the club, council and police.

Tracey Ibbetson said: “Would honestly blame the roads and highways department…we have been going to Bramall Lane for over 40 years and every year the roads around the ground have changed. If they are not blocked off or made one-way they have permit holders-only bays, that very often aren’t even used.”

Sarah Kettle, of The Kettle Club gym says coaches park in front of her car park blocking customers.

A Sheffield City Council spokeswoman said coaches had parked on Randall Street and Harwood Street since the middle of the 2017–2018 football season at the request of South Yorkshire Police due to public order incidents. Before that coaches had been parked on Bramall Lane and Asline Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Consideration has been given over time to the possibility of using other off street parking areas, however these have been discounted due to distance from the ground. We will arrange to meet with those businesses who have recently moved in to this area, with SYP to see if there is a way to better accommodate their needs.”