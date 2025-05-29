Shakespeare Martineau strengthens regulatory offering with partner hire

Leading full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has expanded its dispute resolution offering with the appointment of Kamal Chauhan to lead and build its regulatory practice.

Bringing with him nearly 20 years’ experience in high-profile, complex regulatory matters across multiple sectors, Kamal has joined the firm from Knights, where he was a partner in the regulatory team. His extensive career also includes senior roles at Harrison Clark Rickerbys, as well as Kennedys, Nabarro and DLA Piper.

His specialisms span a wide range of pan-regulatory issues, including environmental law, climate change and energy regulation, health and safety, financial services regulation, professional misconduct, product liability and judicial reviews.

Kamal, who will work nationally from Shakespeare Martineau’s Sheffield office, said: “I was drawn to Shakespeare Martineau by the strength of its reputation, the calibre of its people and the clarity of its strategic vision for growth.

“My goal is to establish a regulatory practice that is technically outstanding, collaborative by design and fully integrated with the wider business. I want to help attract high-quality work, nurture top talent, and develop a team that becomes known for excellence, insight and impact.

“What makes regulatory law so compelling is its breadth and complexity. It sits at the intersection of legal, operational and reputational risk, often requiring a blend of legal acumen and strategic business advice.

“Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to work on significant investigations and prosecutions, support global organisations, and engage with inspiring individuals such as Vice President Al Gore and Sir John Crabtree. The work is as diverse as it is demanding, and offers the chance to develop lawyers with a strong commercial edge and a passion for solving real-world problems.”

Kamal has extensive experience advising clients in heavy industry, energy, healthcare, financial services, real estate development, utilities and sports and entertainment sectors.

His recent work includes advising on environmental and regulatory aspects of transactions, defending companies and directors in regulatory prosecutions, initiating judicial review proceedings, representing at public inquires, navigating post-Brexit regulatory obligations for international clients, and representing regulated professionals in disciplinary proceedings before various regulatory panels.

Tim Speed, partner and head of dispute resolution at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “Kamal brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven ability to deliver strategic, commercial advice in highly regulated and contentious environments.

“His appointment marks a significant step forward in developing our regulatory capabilities and reinforces our commitment to providing a full-service offering to clients across all sectors. Kamal’s energy, leadership and deep sector understanding will be invaluable as we grow this area of the business.”