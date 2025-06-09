Shakespeare Martineau strengthens real estate disputes offering with Sheffield legal heavyweight

Leading law firm Shakespeare Martineau has appointed highly respected property litigator Stephen Scott as a partner in its national real estate disputes team, reinforcing its capabilities across the UK – including in South Yorkshire and Sheffield.

Stephen, who brings more than three decades’ experience in property litigation, is well known in Sheffield’s legal and business communities. He joined Nabarro’s Sheffield office in 2000 with a brief to build its real estate disputes practice – growing the team to 12 lawyers. He later served as office managing partner and sat on the firm’s executive management committee and board for six years prior to Nabarro’s merger with CMS.

Qualifying in 1992, Stephen has advised institutional investors, developers, pension funds, asset managers and businesses across sectors including industrial and logistics, retail, FMCG, leisure and sport. His broad experience covers commercial and residential real estate disputes, with a proven track record of resolving complex portfolio litigation and development issues.

He joins Shakespeare Martineau from Howard Kennedy, where he was a partner in the property litigation team. Previous roles include head of dispute resolution at London-based Child & Child, where he led teams across property, commercial, leasehold enfranchisement, contentious probate and employment.

Stephen said: “I am delighted to join Shakespeare Martineau at this stage of my career. The firm’s culture, depth of expertise and impressive client base immediately stood out, as did its entrepreneurial approach.

“As someone who spent many years building teams and advising clients in Sheffield, I’m looking forward to contributing both locally and nationally, adding value to clients tackling major real estate projects and disputes.”

Stephen will work nationally from Shakespeare Martineau’s London office but will remain deeply connected to the north and continue to advise clients across Sheffield and the wider Yorkshire region.

His arrival strengthens the firm’s real estate disputes offering, enhancing its capability to advise on development, investment and asset‑management challenges for clients across the UK.

Vanessa Joll, who heads the real estates disputes team at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “Stephen’s reputation in property litigation is outstanding. His track record in building successful teams and steering high‑stakes, commercially‑critical matters makes him a perfect fit for our fast‑growing practice. Clients will benefit from his strategic mindset, sector knowledge and genuine passion for supporting both people and projects.”