Shakespeare Martineau appoints commercial development partner to lead national regeneration offering

Leading full-service law firm Shakespeare Martineau has further expanded its national real estate team with the appointment of Kellie Hatton as a partner.

Based in Sheffield but working with clients nationally, Kellie has joined from Shoosmiths. With more than 20 years’ experience, she has built a strong reputation for advising on large-scale commercial development projects, strategic land transactions and urban regeneration schemes.

Her arrival marks a key strategic step in Shakespeare Martineau’s ambition to grow its presence in South Yorkshire and enhance its national development practice.

Kellie will lead the firm’s commercial property and development team on regeneration and mixed-use projects, with a focus on driving growth in key regional markets and continuing to deliver high-value, complex real estate work for developer, investor and landowner clients.

Kellie Hatton

She said: “I was drawn to Shakespeare Martineau because of its strong track record in real estate but also its commitment to the regions it serves. It’s a national firm with an entrepreneurial mindset and one that can offer real value to clients working on transformative projects across the UK.

“I’m excited to play a part in raising the firm’s profile in South Yorkshire and bringing in more regeneration and commercial development opportunities. I’m also passionate about mentoring and supporting the next generation of real estate lawyers.”

Kellie’s career includes senior roles at Shoosmiths, Irwin Mitchell, BCLP, and Dentons.

Recent deal highlights include advising national developers on a variety of strategic land, industrial and urban regeneration schemes, including build-to-rent projects, and acting on a £115 million sale of a PRS portfolio for a global institutional investor.

Kellie added: “What I love about development work is the tangible, lasting impact – seeing communities revitalised and previously under-used land transformed. It’s rewarding to know your work helps towns and cities thrive, both economically and socially.”

Her appointment adds further depth to Shakespeare Martineau’s residential development offering and aligns with the firm’s ongoing investment in its specialist sector teams.

Victoria Tester, partner and managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “Kellie brings exceptional experience and commercial insight to our real estate team. Her track record on regeneration and mixed-use projects speaks for itself, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build our profile and capabilities across South Yorkshire and beyond. We’re delighted to welcome her to the firm.”