Hundreds of shoppers are queuing outside a new beauty store opening in Meadowhall today - with some having spent the night camped outside.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They hope to be in the running for some freebies due to be handed out to celebrate the launch of the popular store.

It is thought there were around 800 people in the queue by 8am, ahead of the store opening at 9am.

One shopper said she had been there since 3pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Sephora UK store brings an exclusive selection of cult brands, social media favourites and ‘Only at Sephora UK’ icons to Sheffield – including Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Glossier, Rare Beauty, Sol De Janeiro and more.

Shoppers can also enjoy in-store experiences including personalised beauty consultations.

The opening event is set to welcome the new store in style, including free goodie bags for the first 500 customers, local DJs bringing the party atmosphere, as well as interactive games and entertainment throughout the day.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We can’t wait for Sephora UK to open its doors at Meadowhall. With its unique in-store experience, enormously popular product ranges and exclusive global brands, I have no doubt that it will be a must-visit store for so many beauty fans across Sheffield and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The iconic brand will be a fantastic addition to our premium beauty offering and marks another milestone in what’s shaping up to be a landmark year for Meadowhall as we celebrate our 35th anniversary.”

More to follow.