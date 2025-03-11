Seize the moment says Sheffield B2B marketing expert

A Sheffield B2B creative marketing agency is championing positive investment during times of economic uncertainty.

Sheffield city centre-based agency Objective is currently celebrating a year of continued business growth by accelerating investment in South Yorkshire and supporting others to do likewise.

Managing Director Dan Broadbent says that the current economic climate is, however, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty for some businesses.

“Experience shows us there are two types of business - those that are battening down the hatches, and those that are getting on and making success happen,” Dan explained.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

“History demonstrates that businesses that continue to invest in vital services, including marketing, emerge more strongly from periods of economic downturn.

“We understand it’s tempting to delay green lighting activity but hesitation can have a truly negative impact.

“We are working to play our part, by accelerating investment in training, coaching and recruitment by more than 35 per cent, to meet the demands of a growing client portfolio.”

Dan said that he understood why some businesses were nervous of investing at times of uncertainly, both in local and global markets.

“There is a lot to process at the moment, but now is the time to come together, talk to the experts, and plan the most cost effective way to generate much needed B2B sales leads.

“Seize the moment, take a positive approach, and ensure our great South Yorkshire businesses flourish.

“Leading creative businesses such as Objective are ready to provide the positive support needed."