Second NHBC win in a row for Harron Homes site manager in Shipley

Richard Hutchinson, Harron Homes site manager from Sheffield, has once again been recognised as one of the best in the country, receiving a prestigious Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for the second consecutive year. Richard received the award for his work at Harron Home’s Shipley Lakeside development in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Now in its 45th year and widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, the Pride in the Job awards celebrate site managers’ dedication to raising standards, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Assessment is rigorous across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.

Out of around 8,200 eligible site managers, only 450 were selected, putting Richard in the top 5% nationwide.

Originally from Sheffield, Richard now lives in Killamarsh in Derbyshire, close to Harron Homes’ Forge Green development. He joined Harron nearly three years ago following a long and varied career in the construction industry, having previously served in the military. Seeking a hands-on role that was closer to home while allowing him to stay active, Richard progressed through various roles in housebuilding, including assistant site manager, before he took on the reins at Shipley Lakeside.

Harron Homes Site Manager Richard Hutchinson

This is Richard’s second award as a full site manager, and his fourth award in total, having previously been recognised as an assistant site manager.

Richard said: “It’s an amazing feeling to receive this award again. It means the world to be recognised for something I put so much into.

“I’ve been lucky to work with an incredible team at Shipley Lakeside, and I can’t thank them enough, especially my assistant Jamie Lacey and our contracts manager Adam Pickering, who have both been solid from the very start.

“Harron has been a fantastic place to grow my career, and I’m proud to contribute to the high-quality homes we build. Seeing customers happy with their new homes is a great reward in itself and this recognition from the NHBC is the cherry on top.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled for Richard and the whole team at Shipley Lakeside. Richard’s attention to detail, professionalism and commitment to quality continue to shine through, and this award is thoroughly deserved.

“Pride in the Job is a tough competition with exacting standards, and we’re proud to see our site teams consistently rising to the challenge.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to Richard, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.

For more information on Harron Homes visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/