Scores set to attend Manufacturing Forum event in Sheffield region
James Muir, head of the SCR Local Enterprise Partnership, will be explaining his growth strategy for the region before he submits it to government at a Manufacturing Forum event tomorrow.
‘The Future of Manufacturing in the Sheffield City Region’ will be chaired by Master Cutler Nick Cragg. Speakers include James Muir and Chris Humphreys of BHP Chartered Accountants. There will be a Q&A session after.
More than 80 companies and institutions have already registered for the meet up, from 5-7pm at the Technology Centre at The Advanced Manufacturing Park, Brunel Way, Catcliffe, Rotherham S60 5WG.
To attend and submit a question email p.edwards@intradeforum.co.uk
Forum chair William Beckett said: “The Sheffield City region faces some significant challenges but there is huge ambition for the region and the manufacturing sector is playing and will play a significant part in the transformation of the region.”