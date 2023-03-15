News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
1 hour ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
2 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
2 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
15 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea

Scores of Sheffield convenience stores set to close without government help as energy bills rocket

Scores of convenience stores in Sheffield could close without government help after energy bills quadrupled, it is claimed.

By David Walsh
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT

The Association of Convenience Stores has warned almost 7,000 independently-owned local shops - employing 46,000 people - could be at risk. Shops that signed fixed contracts during the height of wholesale prices in the second half of last year have seen energy bills triple or even quadruple compared to 2021, up from £20,000 to more than £75,000.

Government support from April will reduce the average annual bill by around £1,520 but the ACS says this will ‘barely make a dent’ and is not sufficient enough to keep them open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We have repeatedly warned the Government that there are many convenience stores who simply cannot afford the increases that they are seeing in their energy costs and without additional support they may be forced to close their doors for good. The planned energy support for businesses from April is a scattergun approach.”

The Association of Convenience Stores has warned almost 7,000 independently-owned local shops - employing 46,000 people - could be at risk.
The Association of Convenience Stores has warned almost 7,000 independently-owned local shops - employing 46,000 people - could be at risk.
The Association of Convenience Stores has warned almost 7,000 independently-owned local shops - employing 46,000 people - could be at risk.