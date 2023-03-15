Scores of convenience stores in Sheffield could close without government help after energy bills quadrupled, it is claimed.

The Association of Convenience Stores has warned almost 7,000 independently-owned local shops - employing 46,000 people - could be at risk. Shops that signed fixed contracts during the height of wholesale prices in the second half of last year have seen energy bills triple or even quadruple compared to 2021, up from £20,000 to more than £75,000.

Government support from April will reduce the average annual bill by around £1,520 but the ACS says this will ‘barely make a dent’ and is not sufficient enough to keep them open.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We have repeatedly warned the Government that there are many convenience stores who simply cannot afford the increases that they are seeing in their energy costs and without additional support they may be forced to close their doors for good. The planned energy support for businesses from April is a scattergun approach.”