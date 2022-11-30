The Ibiza Orchestra Experience is in Norfolk Park on July 28 after performing all over the UK and Europe since 2021. It is set to have a large outdoor stage and huge festival-style production and 26-piece orchestra performing iconic tracks from artists including Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and Faithless. There will also be an array of acts and support artists.

Meanwhile, after success in more than 30 UK cities, the Sausage & Cider Festival brings a day of live music, food and cider to Sheffield for the first time the next day, Saturday 29 July, also in Norfolk Park.

The venue will have a large outdoor stage, food vendors, bars and more than 12 flavours of sausages and 25 ciders. There will also be a chilli eating and a speed eating contest. There will also be tribute acts such as The Real Magic Queen, KopyKat Killers, ScamFender, SubArtic Monkeys and Parklife. There will also be an opportunity for local bands to get involved organisers say.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager Ibiza Orchestra Experience, said: “We are very excited to bring Ibiza Orchestra Experience to Sheffield, we feel Sheffield is a city that will really enjoy the unique take on some of the best music that Ibiza has to offer performed by an amazing 26-piece orchestra. This plus the great support acts that will be performing too.”

Lee Brian, marketing manager at Sausage & Cider Festival, said: “Sausage and Cider Festival outdoors is one of those feel-good events with great music playing all day from DJs to Live bands including some great local acts we will be supporting. This, along with a huge amount of cider flavours and great independent food operators from around the UK we are excited to have our event hosted in Sheffield and outdoors for the very first time”

Pre-sale tickets for both events are on sale now at www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk and www.ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk

