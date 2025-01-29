Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield business offering people £40 to get their faces scanned for use in video games is opening at a new site in the city centre.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sapiens Project was launched by the Sheffield-based Ten24 Studio to capture people’s faces in 3D.

They are seeking to scan as many people’s faces as possible to build what they say will be a more representative dataset for use in the digital world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sapiens Project is opening a new studio at Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield, where people can earn £40 having their faces scanned in 3D | National World

Those faces could be used to diversify characters in video games or, as the firm puts it, to ‘enhance human-machine interfaces in fields like medical technology, robotics, transport, and customer service’.

Anyone can book a 10-minute 3D face scanning session and earn £40 cash in hand, and lots of people already have done so since the project launched on a trial basis in Broomhill last year.

But the founders are keen for even more people to sign up as they prepare to open a new studio at Orchard Square shopping centre, off Fargate, in what was the Blue Banana fashion store, between The Old Shoe bar and The Museum pub.

They will be based there for the next 12 months, and hope to scan as many faces as possible in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will your image be used?

As well as being used to create video game characters, your digital likeness could be used for marketing, product promotion or various creative projects.

But Ten24 has assured people their data will be handled ethically and securely and will never be used in sexually explicit content, or for government or state surveillance.

Ten24, which is led by James Busby and Chris Rawlinson, specialises in bringing famous actors to life in games and films.

Its work has featured in video games including Final Fantasy, Hellblade, and Halo, and in TV series and movies such as Doctor Who and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James told The Star: “So far we have scanned quite a lot of people from Sheffield as a proof of concept in our old Broomhill studio. The first trial phase of the project was very popular and well received.

“In terms of how many people we want to scan there is no real upper limit. We have the store in Orchard Square for the next 12 months so basically as many people who want to participate in that time.

“One of the main things that we want to stress with this project is that the data is fully GDPR compliant, opt in, opt out and most importantly paid for.

“Unlike other companies that just scrape data from your social media profiles we want to set a new standard that pays people for their time and their data that will hopefully help to change the way companies collect data and push it towards a new fairer and paid for model that allows everyone to profit from their data.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who can take part?

Almost anyone can sign up to get their face scanned and earn £40, with the company keen to collect as diverse a dataset of faces as possible, but there are a few conditions.

Only people aged 18 or above can participate, and you must have a clean-shaven face, with no beard, moustache or stubble. You must also arrive without any make-up on, and with no piercings, while any head or face coverings must be removed too. Valid ID, such as a passport or driving licence, is required.

People with photosensitivity or conditions like epilepsy cannot take part, as the scanning involves multiple cameras flashing simultaneously.

The new studio is opening soon at Orchard Square. To find out more about The Sapiens Project, including how to book a session to have your face scanned and earn £40, visit: https://www.sapiens-booking.com/.