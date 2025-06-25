Sandman Signature: Sheffield city centre hotel to get new look as Canadian owners buy the property

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 08:49 BST

A city centre hotel has been bought by a Canadian company as it continues its expansion in the UK.

Sandman Signature currently own four hotels across the UK, with two in Scotland, one in London and another in Newcastle.

And Sheffield has been eyed as the next spot for expansion by the growing international company - which also runs multiple hotels across the United States - as they have acquired the Quays Hotel on Furnival Road.

The Quays Hotel in Sheffield has been acquired by Canadian company Sandman Signature.placeholder image
The Quays Hotel in Sheffield has been acquired by Canadian company Sandman Signature. | Google

Formally owned by Best Western, the hotel has 128 rooms and is in the process of renovating its restaurant for this summer.

Now the new owners have put in a planning application to install new illuminated signs at the entrance of the hotel, and across the side of the building.

This includes two 4x4 metre signs on the the side of the fourth floor.

On their website, Sandman Signate wrote: “The Quays Hotel Sheffield offers four-star hospitality at the heart of everything it does.

“Ideally located in Sheffield city centre, the fourth biggest city in England and nestled waterside on the historic Victoria Quays (constructed in 1819), the property is an extensive 105,000 square feet.

“With planned renovations on the horizon, we're looking forward to welcoming a new era for this fantastic property.”

