Major refurbishment works are underway at a city centre hotel, with a new restaurant now open too.

The view of Sheffield’s Victoria Quays has changed this past week, with the Best Wester Plus hotel losing its signs as part of a new rebrand and renovation work.

The hotel was acquired by the Sandman Hotel Group - who are run by Canadian Northland Properties - in 2023, however they have now completely renovated all 128-bedrooms in the four-star hotel.

Renovations to a city centre hotel have begun as customers are welcomed into a new restaurant within. | Submit

Ongoing work will continue until summer 2026 and is also set to add 32 bedrooms to the hotel, which will include suites with kitchenettes and balconies.

Now, customers are being welcomed to the first stage of the new-look hotel following the official opening of its restaurant.

‘The Tavern’ offers a contemporary spin on the classic pub, blending the modern style of The Tavern Collective venues already established in North America with a more traditional British setting and ‘laidback steampunk vibes’.

The 5,000 sq ft bar and restaurant will seat 90 diners alongside a generous bar area, and private dining arches with space for 40 people. A 200-capacity ballroom for weddings and parties is currently being created, and an outdoor patio overlooking the water will also follow.

Leisure facilities have been rebranded to Signature Spa & Leisure. A full fitness suite refurbishment took place earlier this year, extending the space and adding state-of-the-art functional, resistance and cardiovascular equipment. Further refresh works to the 20m heated swimming pool, changing rooms, sauna and steam rooms will finish in 2026, along with the addition of treatment rooms.

The renovations will effect all rooms, with another 32 rooms set to be added. | Submit

Kelly Murray, Regional Director for the Sandman Hotel Group, said: “Whilst we have been successfully operating the hotel for over three years, it’s fantastic to now be able to show off the full rebrand to Sandman Signature Sheffield Quays Hotel.

“We’ve been working hard to make improvements which will hugely improve the experience for our guests. The bedroom renovations, the leisure facility improvements and the newly designed event spaces all help to create a modern, calm and tranquil place to enjoy a visit whether it’s for business or pleasure.

“The introduction of Tavern on the Quays, and the relocation of the dining and bar area to underneath the historic arches, has made a huge difference, creating a really stylish and welcoming atmosphere and allowing non-residents to more easily enjoy the facilities too.”