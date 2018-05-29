Safestyle UK’s chairman resigns

Windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK, which issued a profit warning in April, said on Tuesday its chairman Peter Richardson had resigned with immediate effect, a month after assuming the role.

The chairman’s resignation comes weeks after former Mars Inc executive Mike Gallacher joined as Safestyle’s chief executive officer.

The Bradford-based retailer, which sells PVC windows and doors to the home improvements market, has been struggling with a steady decline in sales volume amid rising inflation and dipping consumer confidence in the Britain.

“Peter assumed the role of chair at short notice but it has become clear that the specific challenges currently facing the business and the time commitment required are beyond what he envisaged,” Safestyle said in a statement.

Mr Richardson joined the company’s board as a non-executive director in July 2016. Safestyle added it would now look for a chairman with “requisite time, experience and turnaround skills”.