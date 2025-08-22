So called assistant manager Steve Bracknall has managed to catapult his fictional grassroots football team to online success - and now that is set to pay off even further with a new store in Meadowhall.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With millions of fans across Tiktok and Instagram, Royal Oaks FC rivals even some regular league clubs for popularity.

Led by the ever-charming character Steve Bracknall, the team’s social media accounts follow the antics of a make-belief club based in Mosborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the team is unveiling its ‘official’ home shirt for the upcoming 2025/26 season at a pop-up shop in Meadowhall on August 28 and 29.

Royal Oaks FC are launching a pop-up shop in Meadowhall to sell 'official' club merchandise. | City Press

Football fans will be able to purchase exclusive Royal Oak FC merchandise, including official team shirts - with on-the-day personalisation - as well as bucket hats, beanie hats, scarves, and team posters. However, with only a limited quantity available, items are expected to sell quickly.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Steve in person, joined by club favourites Paul, Bob, Firestick Dean and Carpet Dave, who will be welcoming shoppers inside the store.

Steve Bracknall, assistant manager at Royal Oak FC said: “This is the biggest two days in the club’s history and a brilliant chance to finally meet the supporters who’ve catapulted my club to fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new shirt is a tribute to everyone who has ever pulled on a Sunday League kit, and it reflects the journey we’ve been on as a club. It’s a unique piece of Sunday League memorabilia for supporters up and down the country.”

The shop will be located in The Avenue Upper Level and is designed to look like the club’s changing room.

It will officially be launched at 11am on Thursday, August 28, when Steve and the squad will cut the ribbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadowhall’s charity partner, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, will be collecting in-store across both days, raising funds to provide vital care for those who need it most.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “Steve Bracknall is a social media icon, and we’re thrilled to bring his unique brand of football fun to Meadowhall.

“We’re always looking to offer exciting new experiences for our visitors, and this pop-up is something totally different - it’s community, comedy, and club pride all rolled into one.

“Whether you’re coming along to stock up on merch or just to meet the main man himself, we’re looking forward to welcoming fans for what promises to be a brilliant couple of days.”