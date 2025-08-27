A brand new era of post boxes complete with solar panels, scanners and the ability to accept parcels could soon debut in Sheffield.

Royal Mail's iconic red pilars have undergone the biggest resdesign in its 175 year history by today (August 27) unveiling Britain's "post boxes of the future," which are to be rolled out nationally in the next few months.

Royal Mail says Sheffield could be among the first to see the 'post box of the future' being rolled out nationally this year. | / SWNS

A throwback to their original Victorian design, they allow customers to send and return parcels - up to the size of a shoebox - right then and there on the street for the first time.

Royal Mail is rolling out 3,500 solar-powered post boxes across the UK as it bids to compete with private courier delivery services and parcel drop-off lockers.

Customers can now scan a barcode on the Royal Mail app to open a drop-down drawer, designed for parcels too big to fit through the traditional slot.

The redesigned boxes also feature a separate slot for letters, as well as a solar panel to power the scanner and drawer.

Proof of posting and parcel tracking is available through the Royal Mail app.

And, Sheffield could be among the first to receive the new boxes after being first piloted in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire in April.

Jack Clarkson, managing director of out of home and commercial excellence at Royal Mail, said: “We are all sending and returning more parcels than ever before.

"This trend will only continue as online shopping shows no signs of slowing, particularly with the boom of second-hand marketplaces.

"There are 115,000 post boxes in the UK located within half a mile of 98 per cent of addresses, making them by far the most convenient network of parcel drop-off points in the UK.

"Our message is clear, if you have a Royal Mail label on your parcel, and it fits, put it in a postbox and we’ll do the rest.”

Royal Mail say they now have more than 23,500 locations where customers can send, return and collect parcels, including 2,000 lockers, 7,500 Collect+ stores, 11,500 Post Office branches, 1,200 Royal Mail Customer Service Points and 1,400 parcel postboxes.