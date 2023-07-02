Sheffield posties suffered the third highest number of dog attacks in the country over the last year, shock new figures show.

Workers suffered 50 attacks, continuing a record of shame which has seen the S (Sheffield) postcode area appear in the top 10 every year since 2013 - including coming first three times.

Royal Mail says there were 1,916 dog attacks on staff nationally last year, an average of 37 a week - with some leading to permanent and disabling injuries. Staff had a total of 3,014 days of absence in 2022/23 with the longest period being 139 days.

The figures have been released at the start of the 11th annual Dog Awareness Week which runs from July 3-9 and encourages responsible dog ownership.

The organisation is appealing to dog owners to ensure they understand the often-devastating impact of dog attacks on postmen and postwomen and take proper measures to ensure their pets pose no threat to postal workers through responsible dog ownership.

Lizz Lloyd, health & safety director, Royal Mail, said: “We are concerned to see attacks on our staff have increased this year. We know the number of attacks rises during the school holidays and in the summer months when parents and children are at home and dogs are sometimes allowed unsupervised in the garden or out onto the streets without restraints. So, while we want our customers to enjoy being outside with their pets, we also want to ask them to consider the danger unsupervised dogs pose to our colleagues.”

Dave Joyce, national health & safety officer, Communication Workers’ Union, added: “The key objective of Dog Awareness Week is primarily to remind the public to be aware of their legal and moral responsibilities to control their dogs and prevent dog attacks on postal workers who are providing them with a great public service. The public need to be aware that if their dog attacks a postal worker, they can be prosecuted

either by the police, local authority or by Royal Mail via a private prosecution.”