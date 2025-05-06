Roundabout peer educator Brittany is one of the Top 30 under 30

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yokshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout peer educator Brittany Jackson has been named one of the region’s Top 30s under 30!

The Top 30 Under 30 scheme - the first of its kind in the region - recognises and supports rising stars within businesses across South Yorkshire, inspiring the next generation of business leaders.

The 30 young people from businesses across South Yorkshire have been chosen to take part in a year-long experience, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony at the end of the year.

As part of the programme, each of the selected winners will undergo 12 months of development in line with the Leadership Excellence Acceleration Programme, equipping each winner with the skillset to become effective leaders and also providing an opportunity for businesses to recognise and invest in their own aspiring, young talent.

Brittany was just 16 when she found herself homeless and alone following a series of family crises, eventually sleeping on the streets at the back of Sheffield train station for about six months and finding herself trapped in a downward spiral of drugs and abusive relationships.

It was when Roundabout’s Supporting Tenants team came into Brittany’s life that she finally found the determination to leave the problems of her past and build a better future for both herself and her young daughter.

Today she has a home of her own and a job as a Peer Educator Assistant with Roundabout, sharing her own story of survival with pupils in schools across the city.

“Being a Peer Educator allows me to tell my story to younger kids and show them that if they ever did go through this, then I can say there are ways out of it and I can show them where to go for help,” she says.

“I had got to my breaking point but Roundabout got me to talk about my plans for the future and helped me to look at my life - they gave me a purpose to actually live.

“I really can’t believe that I’m included in the Top 30 - it’s just not something I ever imagined could happen to me.

“I have gone from rags not quite to riches yet but my dream is to own my own hostel.

“I want to be a social worker too and I know that I could do that now when it would never have seen possible before.

“The support I will receive over the coming months will make a massive difference and I can’t wait to get started on this brilliant new adventure.”

Simon Jones, founder of Top 30 Under 30s, said: “I am delighted to announce our inaugural winners of the South Yorkshire Top 30 Under 30s.

“The scheme is about recognising and celebrating the contribution of the region’s best young people.

“This group have made a significant difference to their organisations, to their teams, to the local business community and it is an honour to showcase who they are, and what they have contributed.”

The Top 30 Under 30 scheme first began in the Hull and Humber region in 2017, and expanded to Leeds and West Yorkshire in 2023.

It has since supported 35 winners to go and become directors, 14 ‘heads of’ departments, three in group positions and 73 new managers.

“In essence, mobilising and activating South Yorkshire’s future leaders is what the process is all about, and I can’t wait to take this year’s winners on that journey,” Simon added.