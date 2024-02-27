News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham Talking Newspaper services survive thanks to funding from Morrisons Foundation

Local charity, Rotherham Talking Newspaper were delighted to receive a donation of £2,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.
By Adrian HorsleyContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 10:24 GMT
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has ensured that Rotherham Talking Newspaper can continue to provide news in audio format to people with visual impairment on a weekly basis. Without this support, the charity would have had to reduce its providing news fortnightly, significantly impacting its members who rely on their service.

Lisa Astle, Chairperson of Rotherham Talking Newspaper said: "Rotherham Talking Newspaper produces the local news on audio for people who have a visual impairment, or who may find reading newspapers difficult due to age or disability.

“The grant awarded by Morrisons will enable us to buy new postal pouches and USB sticks for our recordings which are imperative to help us to continue our services."

Rotherham Talking Newspaper packages and posts audio news to people with visual impairmentRotherham Talking Newspaper packages and posts audio news to people with visual impairment
Rotherham Talking Newspaper packages and posts audio news to people with visual impairment

David Scott Morrisons Foundation Trustee said “Rotherham Talking Newspaper has been providing the news to blind and visually impaired people in the community for over 40 years and I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to offer this donation to help them continue to deliver their vital work”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £40 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

