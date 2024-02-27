Rotherham Talking Newspaper services survive thanks to funding from Morrisons Foundation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has ensured that Rotherham Talking Newspaper can continue to provide news in audio format to people with visual impairment on a weekly basis. Without this support, the charity would have had to reduce its providing news fortnightly, significantly impacting its members who rely on their service.
Lisa Astle, Chairperson of Rotherham Talking Newspaper said: "Rotherham Talking Newspaper produces the local news on audio for people who have a visual impairment, or who may find reading newspapers difficult due to age or disability.
“The grant awarded by Morrisons will enable us to buy new postal pouches and USB sticks for our recordings which are imperative to help us to continue our services."
David Scott Morrisons Foundation Trustee said “Rotherham Talking Newspaper has been providing the news to blind and visually impaired people in the community for over 40 years and I’m delighted that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to offer this donation to help them continue to deliver their vital work”