Rotherham supermarket shuts down in-store bakery following PEST infestation

A Rotherham supermarket has been forced to close down its bakery following a pest infestation.

The in-store bakery at Tesco Extra in Wath Upon Dearne was shut down on Tuesday after what bosses confirmed was the ‘discovery of a pest’.

Tesco Extra, Wath upon Dearne. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Furious brides left disappointed after Sheffield bridal shop goes into administration

Tesco said it expected the bakery to be closed for around two weeks while it carried out a deep clean and replaced all the machinery.

In a statement, the supermarket chain said: “Following discovery of a pest in the bakery at our Tesco Extra in Wath Upon Dearne we closed the bakery immediately and have been working with Rentokil to carry out a deep clean of the site.

READ MORE: Praise for emergency services involved in aftermath of death crash in Sheffield

“We are taking the extra step of replacing all the machinery which means the bakery will be closed for two weeks. We apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

READ MORE: Family of killed Sheffield motorbike rider describe how loss has left a ‘massive hole in our lives’

The company added the rest of the store was not affected and remained open as normal.