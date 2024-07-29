Rotherham site manager recognised in housebuilding 'Oscars'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rotherham site manager is celebrating after being named amongst the best in the home building industry.

James Barraclough has been awarded an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award for Yorkshire.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.

It is the second award win in a row for James Barraclough, 37, for his work leading the construction team at Redrow’s Poppy Fields development in Ravenfield.

Redrow’s award-winning site manager James Barraclough

The married father of two, from Wakefield, received his first Quality Award last year and has worked for Redrow for six years.

“It’s a very good feeling to hear you’ve won this award, and for the second year running too. I’m very proud,” said James, who has worked in a managerial role for the past 11 years.

Judging for Quality Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.