Deichmann has opened the doors to its newest store in Parkgate Shopping Centre, off Stadium Way, Rotherham, after undergoing a £475,000 investment.
The new shop has also created several permanent jobs, including manager positions, shop floor and cashier roles.
To celebrate the new premises, on Saturday, July 15, Deichmann will have many in-store giveaways, offers, and family fun activities throughout the day, including:
- Free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers on July 15 (up to £25)
- Opening offers on a select range of shoes, including 50 per cent off
- Limited edition bags for the first 500 customers
- Spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways
Deichmann stocks a full range of women’s, men’s and children’s shoes all at ‘accessible prices’, as well exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers. Deichmann’s own brand shoes start at just £5.99, with real leather products starting at £29.99.