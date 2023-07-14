Shoe retailer Deichmann is celebrating the opening of its new South Yorkshire store.

Deichmann has opened the doors to its newest store in Parkgate Shopping Centre, off Stadium Way, Rotherham, after undergoing a £475,000 investment.

The new shop has also created several permanent jobs, including manager positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Many offers will be on hand to provide customers with steals as Deichmann celebrates the opening of its new store, in Parkgate Shopping Centre.

To celebrate the new premises, on Saturday, July 15, Deichmann will have many in-store giveaways, offers, and family fun activities throughout the day, including:

Free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers on July 15 (up to £25)

Opening offers on a select range of shoes, including 50 per cent off

Limited edition bags for the first 500 customers

Spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways