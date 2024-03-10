Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a city more renowned for its steel than sourdough, a bakery with a long and proud history continues to write a story as rich and diverse as the aromas wafting from its ovens. Planning the next chapter of Sheffield’s Roses the Bakers is Seuranie Johnstone, the granddaughter of founderJim Rose.

Seuranie’s journey with the family business began long before she officially stepped into her role. She said: "I’ve always been part of the business from being little. Helping my dad make gingerbread houses at Christmas was one of my earliest memories."

The business was well established before five-year-old Seuranie could be found in the bakery adding decorations to the festive treats. Baking has been in the family’s blood for four generations with her great-grandma the first to open a shop, where her son, Jim, worked with her.

Seuranie Johnstone pictured with her dad, the former owner of Roses The Bakers.

A family fall-out in 1940 led to Jim starting his own bakery – just a mile away. Now Roses The Bakers is thought to be the oldest established family bakery in the city, with five stores and a member of the Craft Bakers Association.

Despite Seuranie’s visits to the bakery, her mum suggested she try a different career route. Instead, she went to university to do mechanical engineering - but she couldn’t fight her passion for the family business.

After leaving university, she went on to attend Richemont School in Switzerland, where she studied advanced baking before returning to work at the bakery – and she has never left.

Sadly her late father’s health struggles created challenges for the bakery, and Seuranie was forced to pick up the reins. She said: "About 15 years ago he had a heart attack that led to him having open heart surgery a month before Christmas, our busiest time. He just said, ‘there you go, crack on’.

"I survived Christmas, everything went well and dad said ‘I think you can probably just keep going’. He always believed in me and the business."

Seuranie is the owner of Roses The Bakers, which has five stores, and is challenging the male-dominated industry.

Seuranie’s husband Mark, who she met on her university course, now works alongside her. While she controls the bakery and production, he deals with the retail side of the business.

Seuranie has successfully managed Roses’ transition towards inclusivity and diversity in a traditionally male-dominated industry. "We're just as good as the men," she said.

"While tradition often dictates that sons carry the torch in family businesses, with daughters being left on the sidelines, I've witnessed countless examples where this overlooks equally capable individuals.