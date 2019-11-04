Roof collapses at Sheffield food factory
A Health and Safety Executive investigation has been launched after the roof of a Sheffield food factory collapsed.
Ready-meal manufacturer 2 Sisters say a section of roofing at Pennine Foods in Beighton collapsed on Saturday, but no one was injured.
Company bosses say the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, but they have reported the incident to the HSE who are investigating.
A spokesperson for 2 Sisters said: “A section of the corrugated roofing in our despatch area collapsed on Saturday afternoon. Fortunately the area was unoccupied at the time.
“We’ve managed to isolate the area and move goods outward to another part of the factory whilst it is repaired.
“It is too early to confirm the cause, but we have reported the incident to the HSE as investigations continue.”
Earlier this year, 2Sisters announced a plan to consult on the factory’s future, with the possible loss of 600 jobs.
They said the facility had become ‘heavily loss making and not-sustainable in the long term’.
Ar the time, Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said he was ‘amazed’ at the decision to close a factory that had just undergone a £38m refurbishment.