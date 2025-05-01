Cautious optimism - not celebration - for UK firms bucking trend amid stormy economic waters

There’s no shortage of global uncertainty right now - trade tensions are flaring, geopolitical risks are rising, and economic forecasts are twitchy at best. And yet, a surprising number of British businesses 'seem' to be weathering the storm with quiet confidence. Rolls-Royce, for one, has called its start to 2025 “strong” - but it’s not all smooth sailing.

The engineering group warned of growing uncertainty due to rising global tariffs and ongoing supply chain challenges. Its message to investors was measured: profits and cash flow forecasts are unchanged, and actions are being taken to cushion any blows.

It’s a cautious kind of optimism - not celebration. On the global front, the newly signed US-Ukraine minerals deal has raised eyebrows. For some, it smacks of diplomatic exploitation, the price of long-term aid repaid through resource rights.

For others, it’s a step toward economic reconstruction, giving Ukraine a long-term partner in rebuilding its future. Either way, it blends diplomacy with dollars - a hallmark of modern geopolitics.

Meanwhile, UK banks are still posting respectable profits, but warning signs are flashing. Lloyds has set aside £309 million for bad debts, including £100 million linked to Trump’s new trade tariffs. Barclays, too, has upped its loan loss provisions. Banks aren’t panicking - but they are preparing. Against this backdrop, some businesses are still making bold moves.

PUMA’s decision to relocate its UK head office from London to Manchester is a vote of confidence in regional growth. National Grid’s incoming CEO signals steady leadership at a crucial time for the energy sector. So while the headlines are packed with uncertainty, the underlying picture is more nuanced. Britain’s biggest firms aren’t ignoring the risks - but they are, for now, keeping the wheels turning.