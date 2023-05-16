Riverside Court Sheffield is welcoming investors to purchase a new collection of 40 high-grade stylish apartments that will cater for individuals with mental health conditions and learning disabilities.

The dedicated assisted living apartments are available to private investors seeking a hassle-free ethical investment, which provides them with a net rental income of 10% a year over a 25-year period.

Completed in 2022 by developer The Investment Room, each apartment within Riverside Court has been finished to the highest standard, with hardwood flooring, noise reducing double glazed windows, built in kitchen appliances and spacious bathrooms.

Yale Housing Association will manage the assisted living tenancies at Riverside Court, which will offer safe, supportive and sustainable accommodation for adults who are unable to live independently due to complex needs and require personalised care and support from a dedicated professional team.

Priced from £182,000 and available through LH1 Global, tenancies at Riverside Court in partnership with The Investment Room and Yale Housing Association will be fully furnished, with a tenancy agreement set to include beds, sofas, tables and chairs, as well as ample storage provisions.

Julie Thompson, CEO of Yale Housing Association, said: “There is a critical need for this type of housing across the UK and sadly the sector has been mismanaged for decades, which has led to inadequate or ineffective accommodation built that is now causing more problems than solutions. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at The Investment Room and LH1 Global to deliver this fantastic collection of homes at Riverside Court that will have a truly positive impact on our tenants.”

The Yale Housing Association team will ensure each individual residing at Riverside Court is able to develop and progress with their own independence and learn skills that will benefit them moving forward.

Rayna Hunter, CEO of LH1 Global, added: “Riverside Court is a fantastic ethical investment opportunity that will allow private investors to contribute much-needed Assisted Living accommodation in the city of Sheffield. In this day and age where ethics are playing a greater role in investors’ decision making this development will help support those in need, whilst still providing an attractive Return on Investment.”

The benefits to investors financing this specialist development, include:

10% net yield on original investment

Annual, upward only rent reviews linked to CPI

25-year FRI lease – No break clause

Fully insured and maintained across the term of the lease

No void periods, maintenance costs, management fees, service charges or ground rent for the term of the lease.

Lee Jones, founder and CEO of The Investment Room, added: “As a responsible property developer, it is important to us as a business to support the requirements in this sector however we possibly can. We chose Yale as their passion to provide a “best in class” service to vulnerable people truly resonated with us and we want to make a real difference with the accommodation provided at Riverside Court.”

