Riverlution set to share educational successes at industry-leading conference.

On Thursday, 4th June, Geoffrey Guy, Managing Director at Riverlution, will be delivering two sessions at Flood & Coast 2025.

The annual Flood and Coast conference is an industry-leading event, celebrating the innovative solutions aimed at helping the people and places most at risk from flooding and coastal erosion.

Geoffrey will be leading two sessions at Flood & Coast: Finding and Developing Skills for Flood and Coastal Careers, and The Importance of Partnership and Collaboration in Building People and Teams for FCRM and General Environmental Careers.

These targeted careers-focused sessions will explore how to best develop skills for new career entrants to the environmental/flood and coastal sector through community engagement, partnership working and training, plus the benefits of partnership and collaborative working for building people and teams.

Geoffrey Guy, Managing Director at Riverlution

Ahead of his appearances at the event, Geoffrey said: “Education in the sector is something we strongly believe in improving at Riverlution.

“Over the last few years, our Stewardship Skills Schemes, including our SEND offering, have been incredibly popular, and we now have a waiting list of learners who are looking to join future programmes and kickstart their careers in the environmental sector.

“Through our partnerships with local community groups, riparian landowners, local authorities, the Environment Agency and our sponsors, our schemes have also been impactful in providing a holistic approach to waterway management.

“At Flood & Coast, I’m going to be sharing some of the successes we’ve had so far in South Yorkshire and how our programmes have already helped learners to achieve the next step in their careers while achieving some fantastic results for the local environment and rivers.”

If you’re not heading to Flood & Coast this year, but want to hear more about Riverlution and the unique training experiences they offer, you can visit their website at Riverlution.co.uk