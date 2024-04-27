Rising financial distress sees number of Yorkshire businesses in trouble up by more than a third

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The report found that in Q1 of this year, early-stage or ‘significant’ financial distress had risen by 36% in Yorkshire since Q1 2023, affecting 38,000 businesses in the region. Quarter on quarter, however, the number of ‘significantly’ distressed firms in Yorkshire had grown by just 2.21%. The region’s economy fared slightly worse than the UK as a whole, which saw a 31% increase in significant distress in the same 12-month period.

Very severe, or ‘critical’ business distress, which puts companies in imminent danger of insolvency, had also risen by 33% since Q1 of last year, affecting 2,800 businesses in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail sector was one of the worst affected by increasing distress, impacted by both inflation and the decimating effect of the cost-of-living crisis on consumer spending. Food and drug retail saw an increase in distress of 54% year on year and of 17% since Q4 2023 in Yorkshire, while among general retailers in the region, distress was up 34% year on year and 10% on the previous quarter.

Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Yorkshire

Other sectors hit by rising levels of financial problems included media, which spans advertising, newspaper, TV, radio film and books. The media industry in Yorkshire saw levels of ‘significant’ distress increase by 55% year on year and 17% since Q4 2023.

Construction continued to be the sector with the highest number of distressed firms: more than 6,200 in Yorkshire, up 39% year on year, but falling by 1% since the previous quarter.

Julian Pitts, Begbies Traynor’s regional managing partner in Yorkshire, said: “Persistently high interest rates continue to pile pressure on beleaguered businesses who are struggling with the costs of servicing debts, at a time when reduced consumer demand is exacerbating financial strains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad