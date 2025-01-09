Rising energy costs: A major challenge for the construction industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The construction industry is under significant pressure as energy costs continue to rise, contributing to soaring project expenses. Energy-intensive processes such as material production, machinery operation, and site management are central to construction projects, leaving businesses grappling with financial strain and operational challenges.

The increasing costs of energy are not just a short-term hurdle; they are part of a larger trend reshaping the industry. Forecasts suggest that energy will remain a key driver of rising construction costs through 2025, alongside ongoing supply chain disruptions and material price inflation.

Energy Costs: The Hidden Culprit Behind Construction Budget Strains

Energy accounts for a substantial proportion of construction expenses, from fuelling equipment on-site to the production and transportation of essential materials. With global energy prices remaining volatile, businesses face difficult decisions: absorb the increased costs, pass them onto clients, or adopt more sustainable and energy-efficient practices to mitigate the impact.

Challenge for Construction

Catherine Storer, Energy Expert at Essential Site Skills Group, explains:"Energy costs are forcing businesses to rethink the way they operate. For many, the solution lies in reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and exploring innovative ways to improve efficiency. This approach not only controls costs but also aligns with a more sustainable future for the industry."

Turning Energy Challenges Into Opportunities for Growth

Essential Site Skills is actively helping construction businesses address these challenges by providing training and guidance on energy-saving strategies. A key focus is achieving compliance with regulations such as Commercial Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), which can help businesses reduce energy consumption and long-term operational costs.

The company’s sister brand, Essential Green Skills, further supports the industry with expertise in energy efficiency and sustainability, ensuring businesses are equipped with the tools and knowledge they need to adapt.

"By focusing on energy efficiency, companies can turn these challenges into opportunities. Whether it’s through adopting renewable energy sources, using energy-efficient materials, or enhancing operational processes, the benefits go far beyond cost savings, they include improved reputation and market competitiveness," adds Catherine Storer.

Heat Loss Surveys: Identifying and Solving Energy Waste

A major contributor to energy inefficiency in construction projects and commercial buildings is undetected heat loss. Essential Green Skills offers Heat Loss Surveys as a powerful tool to identify areas of energy waste.

These surveys use advanced thermal imaging technology to pinpoint problem areas in building envelopes, such as poorly insulated walls, roofs, and windows. By addressing these issues, businesses can significantly reduce energy consumption, improve thermal efficiency, and lower costs.

"Heat Loss Surveys offer a unique opportunity to uncover inefficiencies that are often invisible to the eye," says Catherine Storer. "They empower businesses to take targeted action, saving both energy and money while improving sustainability credentials."

Future-Proofing Construction: Meeting Tomorrow’s Energy Demands Today

As energy costs remain a top concern, the construction industry must embrace sustainable practices to maintain profitability and competitiveness. With government policies increasingly focused on sustainability, including ambitious housing and infrastructure targets, aligning with these priorities is essential.

Through services like Commercial EPCs and Heat Loss Surveys, Essential Site Skills and Essential Green Skills are committed to helping businesses reduce energy consumption and prepare for a greener future.

About Essential Site Skills Group

Essential Site Skills is a trusted provider of construction training and consultancy, offering a wide range of accredited courses and expert advice. With Essential Green Skills focusing on energy efficiency, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, the company empowers businesses to overcome industry challenges and succeed in a rapidly evolving market.