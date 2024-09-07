A popular fish and chip shop, which once had a reputation as one of Sheffield's best, has been put up for auction after closing.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond Fisheries, on Richmond Road, is set to go under the hammer in an online auction on September 25, with a guide price of £62,500.

The listing by Landwood Property Auctions states that it is being auctioned off ‘on behalf of the court appointed receiver’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richmond Fisheries, on Richmond Road, Sheffield, has been put up for auction after closing | Google

The property, which is part of the parade of shops near Woodthorpe Pond, is currently empty and it is understood the fish and chip shop closed about a year ago.

The last entry on its Facebook page is from July 2023, when it announced it would be closed for the next fortnight due to staff shortages.

The auction listing describes how the property includes the takeaway on the ground floor along with residential accommodation above. There is a garage to the side and a rear yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The freehold property is described as being in ‘poor condition’, with a ‘full renovation’ required.

Richmond Fisheries had a 4.1/5 average rating from 81 Google reviews, with a number of customers describing it as the best chip shop in the area, and some going as far as to call it the best in Sheffield or all of England.

As well as the fish and chips, diners praised the ‘delicious’ cheesecake served there.

James Ashworth, partner at Landwood Property Auctions, said: “It’s always sad to see well-loved businesses close their doors, however with this it presents a new opportunity for a new business to breathe life into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As nationwide experts in insolvency and property sales, many trust us to realise the best returns for clients when businesses unfortunately close. We work closely with Court Appointed Receivers to bring positive solutions to the community.

“Our online auctions platform allows us to manage the sale of a range of properties and unlock the potential of mixed-use retail and residential spaces such as this.

“With some refurbishment to the retail shop and a residential apartment above, this property offers great potential for investors.”