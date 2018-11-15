Revealed: Sheffield’s best Black Friday deals!

The countdown to Black Friday is on – and Sheffield electrical goods specialist Crampton & Moore is giving shoppers a sneak preview of the best bargains.

There’s the chance to save hundreds of pounds on big household electrical items – like a superb new up-to-the-minute television to make the most of all those Christmas favourites – and score great savings on smaller ones.

Crampton & Moore has a reputation for a high level of customer service, knowledgeable staff and extended warranties, so there’s peace of mind that you’ve bagged a great deal.

Want a sneaky peak at bargains? Check out what’s on offer – and get ready to save pounds!

Tune in for bargains

Technology is moving fast – and the latest breed of televisions are packed with handy features that you’ll wonder what you did without.

Get bang up to date by snapping up a fantastic LG OLED55B8S 55" OLED TV. The OLED pixels create an astonishingly accurate and wide colour range which is presented on the perfect black background. Originally £1485, it’s down to £1299.

Or check out the Panasonic 43ins 4 UK Ultra HD LED Smart television, which is ideal for streaming that must watch Netflix box set. It was originally £399, but Black Friday means it’s just £349.

The Samsung UE43NU7020 is a great option if you want clutter free cables and easy to manage on-screen smart hub. It was £399, get it for £349 as part of the Black Friday sale.

Got a bit more cash to spend? The LG 70UK6500PLA is our latest Ultra HD 4K resolution is four times that of Full HD producing brilliant clarity and vivid details that amaze, even when viewed up close. This level of detail is well suited to modern home entertainment, sports and gaming; the resulting images will redefine your viewing experience. It was £1499 now £999.

Treat your home

Unleash the music from your smartphone with a Sonos speaker. You’ll get crystal clear sounds minus the cables, right through the house. Perfect for those Christmas carols.

Sonos ONE Wireless Music System with Alexa Voice Control is normally £199, but reduced to £174 for Black Friday.

You’ll dish up dinner in a flash with a high-tech Samsung

SAMSUNG MC32J7055CT microwave. With 32 litre capacity and 15 pre-set cooking modes, it was originally £249, now £169.

Don’t wait until your washing machine decides to stop working. Get ahead – and save money now – by checking out Crampton & Moore’s Black Friday washing machine deals.Pick of the bunch is the SAMSUNG WW90K5413UX.

It will handle a hefty 9kg of wash with a 1400rpm spin, while the clever ‘add wash’ feature allows you to add in items as you wash. Sleek and stylish, it was originally £529, now £449

Crampton & Moore store on High Street, Ecclesfield as well as stores in, Doncaster, Leeds and Harrogate, has large displays of all the big names and latest technology, plus dozens of Black Friday deals.

Don’t forget to check their website and social media pages for up to date Black Friday – and, of course, Cyber Monday - news.

