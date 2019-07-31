Revealed: All the Yorkshire winners of the Printing Charity’s Print Futures Awards 2019
Young people in the print and associated sectors were honoured at a ceremony at the House of Lords.
The Printing Charity announced 93 winners at this year’s Print Futures Awards, of which 18 were from Yorkshire. The Print Futures Awards scheme provides grants of up to £1,500 to people aged 18-30.
The awards attracted such a large number of applications from the region that the charity decided to hold judging sessions in Leeds. In total the charity attracted 248 applications from across the country.
The following people from Yorkshire companies were named winners at this year’s ceremony:
JPIMedia Sheffield:
Kimberley Mogg, editorial designer
Adare SEC:
Katie Claydon, a supervisor in the Postal Services Department
Rebecca Field, a Human Resources administrator
Communisis:
Joe Barraclough, apprentice
Rory Science, apprentice
Adrianna Stypik, apprentice
Emerald Publishing:
Adeeba Zahoor, publishing editor
Instantprint:
Leanne Bishop heads its Studio Team.
Nathan Burton, part of its Live Chat Team
Jasmin Hardy, a team leader managing its Live Chat customer support
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Shannon Harrison, a team leader for the Customer Service Team
Lee Hollen, leader of a studio team
ProCo:
Katie Fox, business development executive
George May, a CCM operative
Kirsty Osborne, Compliance and Quality Manager
Sheffield Hallam University:
Chloe Daly is in the second year of her graphic design degree.
Sheffield University:
Jess Timperley, studying for an MA in English Literature
Weidmann Whiteley:
Brett Smith is starting an apprenticeship later this year.
Neil Lovell, chief executive of The Printing Charity, said: “These Awards have grown exponentially in the last few years. “We’re thrilled to help you find new routes, undertake extra training, and develop your careers. We have a lot of new faces and companies involved this year so my call is to please pass on the message to encourage more organisations to get involved.”
To see the full list of winners of Print Futures Awards go to www.theprintingcharity.org.uk/2019-winners/
READ MORE:
Printing Charity brings Print Futures Awards judging to Leeds following sharp rise in applications from Yorkshire