How the building is set to look, although a new use has yet to be confirmed.

RETRO: Do you recognise Sheffield's former 'super club' Embrace today?

Sheffield’s Embrace nightclub was the scene of a fun night out for thousands of people for decades - but it is very different today.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 12:17 pm

The venue on Barker’s Pool was an Odeon cinema in the 1980s before becoming a nightclub, most recently Kingdom and then Embrace.

Now it is being revamped into a leisure space intended for a new operator – can you spot where you once danced?

1. VIP entrance

Sign of the times: the old VIP entrance sign will be coming down soon.

Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales

2. Revamp

Who remembers dancing here? The former nightclub is being turned into a leisure space for a new operator. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. Embrace nightclub

Embrace nightclub lasted for 14 years. Many will remember queueing to enter on Burgess Street.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Poster

Who remembers this night out? An old poster on the wall at Embrace.

Photo: David Walsh

Photo Sales
SheffieldOdeon
Next Page
Page 1 of 3