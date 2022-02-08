The venue on Barker’s Pool was an Odeon cinema in the 1980s before becoming a nightclub, most recently Kingdom and then Embrace.
Now it is being revamped into a leisure space intended for a new operator – can you spot where you once danced?
1. VIP entrance
Sign of the times: the old VIP entrance sign will be coming down soon.
Photo: David Walsh
2. Revamp
Who remembers dancing here? The former nightclub is being turned into a leisure space for a new operator. Picture Scott Merrylees
Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Embrace nightclub
Embrace nightclub lasted for 14 years. Many will remember queueing to enter on Burgess Street.
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. Poster
Who remembers this night out? An old poster on the wall at Embrace.
Photo: David Walsh