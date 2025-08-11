Rethync Emphasises the Critical Importance of Construction Site Fencing for Public Safety and Project Success

With the increasing demand for housing across the UK, construction site security has become a growing challenge for contractors. Rethync is highlighting the critical role that fencing and hoarding solutions play in safeguarding public safety, protecting project timelines, and ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

Phil Chadwick, Managing Director at Rethync answers the following questions:

Why is construction site fencing essential?

“Construction sites are inherently hazardous spaces, posing risks not only to workers but to the general public as well. Proper site fencing serves as a critical barrier, reducing the risk of accidents while protecting valuable equipment and maintaining the integrity of the project. Legal requirements also necessitate that all construction sites be secured to avoid fines and reputational damage.”

Multisite Hoarding set up

“At Rethync, we understand the complexity and pressure faced by construction firms, civil engineers, and housebuilders. Our comprehensive site security solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of each project, offering reliable, long-term protection that prevents delays and ensures compliance with UK safety laws.”

What security solutions does Rethync offer?

“At Rethync, we provide a full spectrum of fencing and hoarding options, including:

• Multisite Steel Hoarding – Durable and designed for long-term use, our Multisite Steel Hoarding system can last over 10 years and is ideal for projects requiring both security and aesthetics. This solution is particularly valuable for public-facing or residential developments.

Phil Chadwick, Managing Director at Rethync

• Temporary Fencing & Barriers – For smaller or short-term projects, we offer flexible solutions such as temporary mesh fencing, timber fencing for new builds, pedestrian barriers, and traffic management equipment.”

Rethync’s services also include site-specific temporary works calculations, professional installation and dismantling, secure storage, and relocation across multiple sites, all managed by a dedicated account manager.

Phil adds: "Construction fencing isn’t just about marking boundaries—it’s about safeguarding your workforce, ensuring the safety of the public, and protecting your bottom line. At Rethync, we work closely with construction teams to offer tailored solutions that keep projects on track and within budget. Our approach simplifies site security, ensuring contractors can focus on what matters most: completing their projects safely and efficiently."

For more information on Rethync's site security solutions, or to get a quote for your next project, visit www.rethync.co.uk or contact our team directly at 03300 535 989. Let us help you keep your site secure and your project on track.