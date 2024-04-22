Rescue specialist makes Doncaster new northern HQ as 50 per cent let at business park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A confined space, rescue, training and utilities specialist has established its new northern base in Doncaster to address national provision for its 24/7 services.

Rescue 2 Ltd, which is the leader in this specialist field, has taken 13,000 sq ft at the newly constructed Jubilee Park, built alongside Platinum Park, by nationally-renowned developer Priority Space in partnership with HG Sites, to satisfy the growing demand for smaller industrial occupiers in the region.

Interest in the high-spec units, named in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne and Doncaster being granted city status, has been high, with 50 per cent of the units now under offer, let or sold, leaving eight units remaining from 1,759 sq ft to 29,790 sq ft.

Rescue 2 Ltd joins new tenants PPE provider Skanwear which recently upsized its operations in South Yorkshire with a move to a 16,000 sq ft unit at Jubilee Park to manufacture and distribute its innovative, high quality clothing items and accessories to safeguard against electric shock and arc flash, plus other occupiers Jones Electrical, Dynamic CCTV and Assured Group.

Ashley Goodlad from Rescue 2 Ltd, said: “With sites in both the South and the North, we are strategically positioned to elevate our services across all regions. Our dual presence allows us to scale our services to meet corporate demands on a national level.

“We set the required gold standard across the industry. Our can do attitude, ability to scale up with quality and provide bespoke, necessary rescue, utilities, training, and management provision, can now be offered to clients across the country.”

Rescue 2 Ltd whose southern base is in West Sussex, employs more than 200 rescue technicians, 50 specialist trainers. It boasts 70 years experience in the sector and is recognised by organisations including Safe Contractor, IOSH, Construction Line and City and Guilds.

Jubilee Park sits alongside sister development Platinum Park which provides 13 industrial units, ranging in size from 1,750 sq ft to 5,800.

Kitty Hendrick, surveyor in the Knight Frank Sheffield office, who is marketing both sites, said: “These units, which are finished to a modern specification and are suitable for a variety of uses, are proving popular. Being available for sale, and to let, means the units are attractive to the owner occupier and investor markets whilst also attracting interest from prospective tenants who are interested on a leasehold basis.

“There are a range of unit sizes available to cater for a wide range of space requirements, and the occupier line-up so far is testament to the quality of the accommodation. There is little availability of small to mid-sized industrial units across South Yorkshire, and Platinum and Jubilee Park address the demand for units of this size across the region whilst creating jobs and boosting the local economy.”

Priority Space director Lee Buchanan said: “These new units are very well-placed in Doncaster with excellent connections and provide businesses with the space and facilities they need to expand and invest in growth. We are also delighted at the news that lease negotiations are underway on Doncaster Sheffield Airport and that the airport could be reopened in 2024/25, which would provide a huge boost to the local economy and will make Platinum and Jubilee Park even more appealing to occupiers, with an operating airport on the doorstep of the scheme.”

Jubilee and Platinum Park stand adjacent to the fully-occupied Avro Park, completed by Priority Space in 2019, and now home to a mix of industrial and distribution businesses.