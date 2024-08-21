Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Take your breaks - and go to the pub if you’d like 🌐

Remote work has become a mainstream option, offering flexibility and a better work-life balance for many

Benefits include eliminating commutes and the ability to set your own schedule

But challenges include isolation, difficulty separating work from personal life, and the need for strong self-discipline

Here are my personal tips for those considering or currently navigating remote work

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advent of remote work has significantly reshaped the professional landscape - what was once a rare perk has become a mainstream option for many employees.

But as more companies offer remote opportunities, it's essential to evaluate whether working from home is the right fit for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some, remote work can be a dream come true, offering the perfect balance between professional and personal life. But for others, the lack of social interaction and the need for self-discipline may make it less appealing.

Of course, certain roles that require constant collaboration, brainstorming sessions or hands-on work may not translate well to a remote setup. For these positions, being in the office may be more effective.

But as somebody who has worked remotely for close to a decade - even before Covid lockdowns necessitated home working for many - I wanted to share my experiences and tips on what it takes to make it work... and what to avoid.

(For context, the following advice comes from somebody who currently lives alone and has no parental responsibilities - the advice could be vastly different in another circumstance)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photos: Pexels/Alex Nelson) | Pexels/Alex Nelson

The pros of remote work

One of the most significant advantages of remote work is the flexibility. Working from home allows you to create a schedule that suits your lifestyle, making it easier to balance work and personal responsibilities.

Whether you're a night owl or an early riser, remote work can accommodate your natural rhythm - assuming your desired shift patterns are OK’d by the higher ups, of course.

Eliminating the daily commute also saves time and money, and reduces stress. You can reclaim hours spent in traffic or on public transportation, which can be redirected to more productive or enjoyable activities.

I’d love to say that I’m up bright and early and get work-ready ahead of time, but in reality (sorry colleagues), my morning alarm is set five minutes before I log on, and my ‘commute’ is about 20ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some, working from home can lead to increased productivity. The absence of office distractions, combined with a comfortable home environment, can create an ideal workspace where you can focus and perform better.

I also find the option to take my laptop to a local pub or coffee shop of an afternoon for a change of scenery to be an attractive plus point.

It’s not for everyone, but the bustle of these places actually helps me to focus, and knowing that my computer screen is slightly more ‘public’ means I’m less likely to get distracted.

Of course, the need for self-discipline can become even more important in this situation as the beer pumps glint at you from the bar. Stick to the soft drinks (unless it’s Friday afternoon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remote work also allows for a better work-life balance, providing more opportunities to pursue hobbies, and take care of personal needs. Just as I don’t turn up to my desk any earlier than I need to, as soon as that clock hits 5pm, I’m out the door and embarking on that evening’s walk or cycle ride.

The cons of remote work

Isolation and loneliness is probably the biggest gripe I’ve faced with remote work, and being physically separated from colleagues can result in a lack of social interaction.

In my nine years as a remote worker, I’ve met up in-person with colleagues a grand total of twice. There have even been cherished co-workers who came and went from the job without me ever meeting them IRL.

Remote work also relies heavily on digital communication tools. Although these tools are becoming increasingly reliable and functional, it can sometimes be more challenging to build rapport with colleagues and feel connected to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same flexibility that makes remote work attractive can also be a double-edged sword. Without a clear separation between work and home life, it can be challenging to "switch off" and maintain a healthy balance.

I’ve always tried to maintain a separate space for work - a spare room for instance, which gets shut and stays shut at the end of a work day - but depending on the layout of your home, that isn’t always possible.

While the office has its distractions, so too does the home. Whether it's household jobs, family members “popping in”, curious pets, or the lure of the TV, staying focused on work can be challenging. Discipline is a must.

That’s all to say that, while I’ve generally loved my time working remotely (I’ve been able to move around without the hinderance of being tied to a physical office), all of the above can negatively impact mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s something I’ve struggled with, but I’m continually learning how to take care of myself, which is perhaps the most important takeaway - self-care is as important as self-discipline in this instance.

Is remote working right for you?

If you’re considering remote work, first assess whether it aligns with your personality and work style.

Home working can require a high degree of self-discipline, time management and the ability to work independently. If you thrive in a collaborative, structured environment, remote work may not be the best fit.

As mentioned above, I’ve found establishing a dedicated workspace to be crucial, and if you can afford a separate room or a quiet corner of your home where you can work without interruptions, you’ll have an advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As important as that space will be, so too will developing a consistent daily routine. It can be tempting to log on after hours if you see something urgent and your laptop is just sitting there, so establish clear start and end times for your workday.

It can wait until the morning, trust me, and also remember to take regular breaks and get some fresh air during the working day.

You’d also do well to invest in all the tools you’ll need, like a good internet connection, a comfortable chair, a quality webcam, and any necessary software - though any half-decent employer will be providing most of these for you.

And sit up straight! Admittedly, I spent many of my early working from home weeks and month working from bed or the couch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while that might seem appealing initially, it can lead to poor posture, decreased productivity, and difficulty separating work from personal life.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now - including remote positions - visit the JobsToday website.