Refurb brings Sheffield unit back to market

A significant refurbishment of a 60,691 sq ft commercial unit in Sheffield has been successfully completed by Mileway, the leading pan-European last mile logistics real estate company.

The upgraded Unit 7 at Parkway One Business Park is now available to let, offering high-quality, modern space for prospective occupiers.

The steel portal frame unit, located in a popular logistics location just off Sheffield Parkway, offers modern industrial and warehouse accommodation with 10.8m eaves, loading from two elevations with two loading yards fitted offices and lighting to the warehouse. Externally the premises have two loading yards and dedicated car parking all set within a secure site.

The premises, suitable for warehousing or manufacturing, offer flexibility to accommodate occupier demands.

Andrew Jones, Mileway Managing Director UK & Ireland, said: “With strong demand in the area from both the distribution and manufacturing sectors, we identified the ideal opportunity to invest in a comprehensive refurbishment. Our priority is to deliver high-quality, modern space that meets the operational needs and expectations of today’s businesses.”

Harry Orwin-Allen, associate at Knight Frank, which is marketing the development, said: “We are seeing a number of enquiries in the market from a mix of occupiers. The high specification and quality of the refurbishment will no doubt prove attractive to occupiers looking to expand or relocate into the area.’’

Joint agent Ed Norris at CPP added: “Location is paramount to occupier requirements and the premises are ideally located just of Sheffield Parkway allowing easy access into Sheffield city centre and out to the M1 at J33.

“Its close proximity to the M1 and accessibility to a large skilled workforce within commuting distance of Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster, will also be a strong pull for businesses looking to relocate.”

The premises are located on Parkway Drive and benefit from immediate access to Sheffield Parkway (A57), are close to Junction 33 of the M1 Motorway, and Sheffield city centre.

For further information contact Harry Orwin-Allen or Rebecca Schofield at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.