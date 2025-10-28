Reeds Rains Rotherham relocates branch to a modern, accessible office in Wickersley
Jamie Knights, Regional Director at Reeds Rains Rotherham, said “We’re excited for our relocation to Wickersley where we will continue to serve our local community from our new branch with the same high-quality service they deserve, within a more accessible location.
“It’s a modern and inviting space where we can continue to welcome our existing customers from across Sheffield and Rotherham. We’re looking forward to growing its presence in Wickersley and building even stronger connections.”
The relocation to Wickersley represents a strategic move and natural step, with the area being home to many of Reeds Rains Rotherham’s valued existing customers. The move places the branch on the doorstep of the local community it serves.
The branch is owned by LSL Estate Agency Franchising partner, Favsco23 Ltd, who is the biggest Reeds Rains franchise operating across the North West and Yorkshire.